About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain Price Data

Pirate Chain (ARRR) currently has a price of ¥28.9 and is down -2.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 580 with a market cap of ¥5.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥6.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 196.2M tokens out of a total supply of 200M tokens.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency launched in 2018. By utilizing zk-SNARKs technology, it ensures that all transaction details are obscured, offering users a secure and untraceable platform for conducting transactions. Operating on a private blockchain and employing advanced encryption techniques, Pirate Chain provides enhanced privacy and security for individuals seeking a confidential digital transaction solution.