Klever (KLV) currently has a price of €0.0043 and is up 3.19% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 546 with a market cap of €39M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €109.1K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9B tokens out of a total supply of 9B tokens.
Klever (KLV) is a cryptocurrency that provides a secure and user-friendly platform for managing digital assets. The token operates on the TRON blockchain, allowing for fast and low-cost transactions. Klever offers a decentralized wallet and built-in browser for accessing and managing various cryptocurrencies, with emphasis on security through features like two-factor authentication.
