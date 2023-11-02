About Klever

Klever Price Data

Klever (KLV) currently has a price of £0.0037 and is up 3.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 544 with a market cap of £33.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £75.5K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9B tokens out of a total supply of 9B tokens.

Klever (KLV) is a cryptocurrency that provides a secure and user-friendly platform for managing digital assets. The token operates on the TRON blockchain, allowing for fast and low-cost transactions. Klever offers a decentralized wallet and built-in browser for accessing and managing various cryptocurrencies, with emphasis on security through features like two-factor authentication.