Ecoin (ECOIN) currently has a price of ¥0.014 and is up -% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 531 with a market cap of ¥6.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥590.5 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 461.1B tokens out of a total supply of 1T tokens.

Ecoin, also known as ECOIN, is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019 with the goal of creating a decentralized global digital currency accessible to anyone with internet access. It operates on a blockchain and distinguishes itself through its distribution approach, aiming to reach mass adoption by providing free tokens to as many individuals as possible. Users can claim their Ecoins for free and are incentivized to invite others to join. Ecoin strives to be user-friendly through its web-based platform and mobile apps, making it easy for users to send, receive, and store Ecoins. Additionally, it offers a proportional staking feature for users to earn passive income.