Bit2Me (B2M) currently has a price of ¥0.94 and is up 0.45% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 651 with a market cap of ¥4.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥8.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4.8B tokens out of a total supply of 5B tokens.

Bit2Me (B2M) is a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy and security for users. With encryption and multi-factor authentication, it safeguards user data and funds, making transactions dependable. Bit2Me is also user-friendly, featuring an intuitive design and a simple platform for buying, selling, and managing digital assets. It even provides educational resources to support users in gaining a better understanding of cryptocurrencies.