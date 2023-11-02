About Moonriver

Moonriver Price Data

Moonriver (MOVR) currently has a price of $4.44 and is up 0.046% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 513 with a market cap of 36.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $3.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8.3M tokens out of a total supply of 11M tokens.

Moonriver (MOVR) is a cryptocurrency project on the Polkadot network that aims to provide a scalable and decentralized infrastructure. It leverages Horizon Bridge for fast cross-chain transfers, enhancing liquidity. Moonriver also has a community-driven governance model, empowering token holders to propose and vote on network decisions. Overall, Moonriver strives to create an efficient and user-friendly ecosystem within Polkadot, focusing on scalability, speed, and community participation.