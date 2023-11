About Moonriver

Moonriver Price Data

Moonriver (MOVR) currently has a price of €6.016 and is up 3.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 473 with a market cap of €51.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €3.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8.6M tokens out of a total supply of 11.1M tokens.

Moonriver (MOVR) is a cryptocurrency project on the Polkadot network that aims to provide a scalable and decentralized infrastructure. It leverages Horizon Bridge for fast cross-chain transfers, enhancing liquidity. Moonriver also has a community-driven governance model, empowering token holders to propose and vote on network decisions. Overall, Moonriver strives to create an efficient and user-friendly ecosystem within Polkadot, focusing on scalability, speed, and community participation.