Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Bonk

Bonk (BONK) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.0000021
-$0.00000010 (-4.61%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$91.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
43T
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$65M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$199.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
93.9T
About Bonk

Bonk Price Data

Bonk (BONK) currently has a price of $0.0000021 and is down -4.61% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 305 with a market cap of 91.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $65M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 43T tokens out of a total supply of 93.9T tokens.

BONK is a meme coin that champions a community-first approach within the Solana blockchain. Touted as Solana's 'first dog coin by the people for the people', it aims to bolster the network's ecosystem. The token benefits from Solana's advanced scalability and speed, owing to its unique consensus mechanisms.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$91.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
43T
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$65M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$199.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
93.9T
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Bonk = $0.0000021 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy BONK
Learn
What is Cardano and how does it work? A guide to ADA cryptocurrency
intermediate
NOV 04, 2023
What is Starknet and how does it work?
intermediate
NOV 03, 2023
See More in learn
News
DeFi platform Raft pauses minting of its stablecoin after acknowledging 'security vulnerability'
Nov 10, 2023, 23:11PM EST
What the flippening? Major institutional players seem to be driving latest crypto rally
Nov 10, 2023, 23:11PM EST
Spot bitcoin ETF fever has analysts guessing about the SEC's decision timeline
Nov 10, 2023, 23:11PM EST
Distressed crypto lender Hodlnaut starts liquidation in Singapore
Nov 10, 2023, 23:11PM EST
Near Foundation partners with Eigen Labs for more efficient Ethereum rollup transactions
Nov 10, 2023, 23:11PM EST
Iris Energy is betting on greening the grid with Bitcoin mining
Nov 10, 2023, 23:11PM EST
See more news
websights