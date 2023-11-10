About Bonk

Bonk Price Data

Bonk (BONK) currently has a price of $0.0000021 and is down -4.61% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 305 with a market cap of 91.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $65M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 43T tokens out of a total supply of 93.9T tokens.

BONK is a meme coin that champions a community-first approach within the Solana blockchain. Touted as Solana's 'first dog coin by the people for the people', it aims to bolster the network's ecosystem. The token benefits from Solana's advanced scalability and speed, owing to its unique consensus mechanisms.