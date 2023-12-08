Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / Jito

Jito (JTO) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€3.20
€0.96 (42.77%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€368.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
115M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€302.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€5.58
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€3.2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Jito

Jito Price Data

Jito (JTO) currently has a price of €3.2 and is up 42.77% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 145 with a market cap of €368.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €302.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 115M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Jito is a project on the Solana blockchain, focusing on Maximal Extractable Value (MEV). It aims to create a fairer and more secure environment on the Solana blockchain.

Jito Labs claims that validators running its software can earn more through MEV extraction than simply running a standard validator. Solana stakers can also stake their coins through Jito's liquid staking offering.

The Jito token is the governance token of the Jito project. The token went live with an airdrop on December 7, 2023. It saw $1 billion of trading volume in its first day of trading.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

