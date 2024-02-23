SATS (Ordinals) (SATS) currently has a price of €0.00000049 and is down -1.38% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 85 with a market cap of €1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €91.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2100T tokens out of a total supply of 2100T tokens.
SATS introduces a distinct token ecosystem built on the Bitcoin blockchain, utilizing the BRC-20 token standard. The name SATS is a term originated from "satoshis," the smallest denomination of Bitcoin. It relies on the Ordinals system, where satoshis can be associated with tokens, including NFTs.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.