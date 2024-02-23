About SATS (Ordinals)

SATS (Ordinals) Price Data

SATS (Ordinals) (SATS) currently has a price of £0.00000042 and is down -1.33% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 85 with a market cap of £886.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £78.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2100T tokens out of a total supply of 2100T tokens.

SATS introduces a distinct token ecosystem built on the Bitcoin blockchain, utilizing the BRC-20 token standard. The name SATS is a term originated from "satoshis," the smallest denomination of Bitcoin. It relies on the Ordinals system, where satoshis can be associated with tokens, including NFTs.