All assets / SATS (Ordinals)

SATS (Ordinals) (SATS) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.00000042
-£0.0000000057 (-1.33%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£886.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2100T
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£78.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£886.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
2100T
About SATS (Ordinals)

SATS (Ordinals) Price Data

SATS (Ordinals) (SATS) currently has a price of £0.00000042 and is down -1.33% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 85 with a market cap of £886.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £78.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2100T tokens out of a total supply of 2100T tokens.

SATS introduces a distinct token ecosystem built on the Bitcoin blockchain, utilizing the BRC-20 token standard. The name SATS is a term originated from "satoshis," the smallest denomination of Bitcoin. It relies on the Ordinals system, where satoshis can be associated with tokens, including NFTs.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 SATS (Ordinals) = £0.00000042 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy SATS
