CorgiAI (CORGIAI) currently has a price of ¥0.39 and is up 25.63% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 116 with a market cap of ¥121.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥782.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 311B tokens out of a total supply of 372.5B tokens.

CorgiAI is a crypto initiative on the Cronos chain by Crypto.com. It combines artificial intelligence themes with the Welsh Corgi dog, known for its distinctive, elongated body and cheerful demeanor. Inspired by the founders' realization of their overcommitment and loss of personal time, CorgiAI aims to harness AI advancements to foster a brighter future. It establishes a social club where its community collaborates on applications within the Cronos ecosystem, elevating teamwork to a more enjoyable level.