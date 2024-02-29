Introducing GMCI Indices: Track the crypto market with confidence.
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / CorgiAI

CorgiAI (CORGIAI) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥0.39
¥0.080 (25.63%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥121.7B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
311B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥782.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥0.47
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥145.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
372.5B
About CorgiAI

CorgiAI Price Data

CorgiAI (CORGIAI) currently has a price of ¥0.39 and is up 25.63% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 116 with a market cap of ¥121.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥782.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 311B tokens out of a total supply of 372.5B tokens.

CorgiAI is a crypto initiative on the Cronos chain by Crypto.com. It combines artificial intelligence themes with the Welsh Corgi dog, known for its distinctive, elongated body and cheerful demeanor. Inspired by the founders' realization of their overcommitment and loss of personal time, CorgiAI aims to harness AI advancements to foster a brighter future. It establishes a social club where its community collaborates on applications within the Cronos ecosystem, elevating teamwork to a more enjoyable level.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥121.7B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
311B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥782.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥0.47
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥145.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
372.5B
Other assets
Jupiter
PancakeSwap
eCash
Illuvium
USDD
Ribbon Finance
Curve DAO
Frax Share
Manta Network
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 CorgiAI = ¥0.39 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy CORGIAI
Other assets
Jupiter
PancakeSwap
eCash
Illuvium
USDD
Ribbon Finance
Curve DAO
Frax Share
Manta Network
See more assets
Learn
What is Bitcoin's Taproot upgrade?
intermediate
FEB 13, 2024
What is the difference between proof of work and proof of stake?
advanced
FEB 12, 2024
See More in learn
News
StarkWare announces new open source zero knowledge prover Stwo
Feb 29, 2024, 20:02PM EST
SynFutures launches V3 on Blast mainnet and unveils points program; plans token launch this year
Feb 29, 2024, 20:02PM EST
Ethereum Layer 2 chain Blast releases official mainnet
Feb 29, 2024, 20:02PM EST
House Finance Committee votes to move forward with measure to overturn SEC's custody bulletin
Feb 29, 2024, 20:02PM EST
Enterprise blockchain platform Crossmint acquires Y Combinator-backed NFT payments infra startup Winter
Feb 29, 2024, 20:02PM EST
Robinhood Wallet integrates Arbitrum for token swaps
Feb 29, 2024, 20:02PM EST
See more news
websights