Popcat (POPCAT) currently has a price of £0.14 and is up 15.52% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 350 with a market cap of £141.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £7.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 980M tokens out of a total supply of 980M tokens.
Popcat is a cat-themed memecoin on the Solana blockchain. It's based on the meme of a cat with a large mouth.
