About Memecoin

Memecoin Price Data

Memecoin (MEME) currently has a price of £0.029 and is up 4.98% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 164 with a market cap of £441.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £70.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 15.4B tokens out of a total supply of 69B tokens.

Memecoin (MEME) is a cryptocurrency launched by the internet company 9GAG and its CEO, Ray Chan. It is recognized as the native ecosystem token of Memeland, a web3 venture studio founded by 9GAG. Memecoin distinguishes itself through its strong connections to popular meme culture and the 9GAG community. Memecoin (MEME) is characterized by its absence of functionality, utility, and intrinsic value.