BOOK OF MEME (BOME) currently has a price of €0.012 and is up 17.89% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 143 with a market cap of €626.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €842.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 55.2B tokens out of a total supply of 69B tokens.
BOME is conceived as a dual-purpose entity: a creative outlet for generating memes and an access point to an extensive collection of memes under the CC0 license. Its goal is to create a central point for meme culture, offering both creative tools and a vast library, utilizing blockchain technology for the secure sharing and ownership of content.
