Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) currently has a price of £0.00000023 and is up 17.32% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 278 with a market cap of £206.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £33.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 888T tokens out of a total supply of 888T tokens.

LADYS is the meme coin of Milady NFT collection.