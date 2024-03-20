The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Milady Meme Coin

Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥0.000044
¥0.0000071 (18.91%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥39.4B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
888T
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥6.4B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥0.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥39.4B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
888T
About Milady Meme Coin

Milady Meme Coin Price Data

Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) currently has a price of ¥0.000044 and is up 18.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 278 with a market cap of ¥39.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥6.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 888T tokens out of a total supply of 888T tokens.

LADYS is the meme coin of Milady NFT collection.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥39.4B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
888T
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥6.4B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥0.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥39.4B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
888T
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Milady Meme Coin = ¥0.000044 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy LADYS
Learn
What are the advantages and disadvantages of cryptocurrency self-custody?
beginner
MAR 20, 2024
What is a consensus mechanism?
intermediate
MAR 14, 2024
See More in learn
News
FTX estate faces estimated $3 to $5 billion in US government claims amid bankruptcy proceedings, court filing shows
Mar 21, 2024, 09:03AM EDT
Decentralized Social Trading Protocol Bi.social Raises $3 Million in Funding
Mar 21, 2024, 09:03AM EDT
Coinbase legal chief argues SEC has ‘no good reason’ to deny spot Ethereum ETFs
Mar 21, 2024, 09:03AM EDT
RWA tokens and memecoins post gains in crypto rebound
Mar 21, 2024, 09:03AM EDT
Vitalik Buterin highlights steps to combat centralization risks in Ethereum's staking ecosystem
Mar 21, 2024, 09:03AM EDT
Daily volume on Base network sees 51% surge to $356 million
Mar 21, 2024, 09:03AM EDT
See more news
websights