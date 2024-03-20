About Milady Meme Coin

Milady Meme Coin Price Data

Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) currently has a price of ¥0.000044 and is up 18.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 278 with a market cap of ¥39.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥6.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 888T tokens out of a total supply of 888T tokens.

LADYS is the meme coin of Milady NFT collection.