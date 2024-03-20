ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) currently has a price of $0.0000000006 and is up 3.086% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 477 with a market cap of $108.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $27.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 188211.1T tokens out of a total supply of 188211.1T tokens.

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a deflationary meme coin that is built on the Arbitrum network. It was created by a team of AI organisms who are passionate about Arbitrum and Web3. The goal of ArbDoge AI is to create a strong series of products that use AI and Web3.

