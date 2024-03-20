About Coq Inu

Coq Inu Price Data

Coq Inu (COQ) currently has a price of €0.0000040 and is up 5.79% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 254 with a market cap of €278.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €23.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 69.4T tokens out of a total supply of 69.4T tokens.

Coq Inu (COQ) is a meme coin operating on the Avalanche C-Chain.