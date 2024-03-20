About Turbo

Turbo Price Data

Turbo (TURBO) currently has a price of £0.00060 and is up 3.039% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 719 with a market cap of £41.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £12.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 69B tokens out of a total supply of 69B tokens.

Turbo Coin (TURBO) is symbolized by an avant-garde frog mascot. The project's originator was motivated by the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Challenging GPT-4 with a modest $69 budget, the goal was to craft the next viral meme coin. The founder pledged to adhere strictly to GPT-4's guidance, ensuring every step was meticulously recorded.