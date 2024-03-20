About Doge Killer

Doge Killer Price Data

Doge Killer (LEASH) currently has a price of €511.38 and is up 8.41% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 667 with a market cap of €55M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €3.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 107.5K tokens out of a total supply of 107.6K tokens.

Doge Killer (LEASH) is a token in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. Shiba Inu is commonly referred to as the “Dogecoin (DOGE) killer” because of its enormous popularity.