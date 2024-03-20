About Kishu Inu

Kishu Inu Price Data

Kishu Inu (KISHU) currently has a price of £0.0000000005 and is up 10.089% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 995 with a market cap of £22.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £3.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 96834.9T tokens out of a total supply of 96706.7T tokens.

Kishu Inu is a dog-themed meme coin on the Ethereum blockchain, launched in April 2021.