All assets / Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£1.78
-£0.031 (-1.68%)
About Band Protocol

Band Protocol Price Data

Band Protocol (BAND) currently has a price of £1.78 and is down -1.68% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 262 with a market cap of £250.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £8.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 140.6M tokens out of a total supply of 145M tokens.

Band Protocol acts as a crucial link between the blockchain world and external data sources, enabling smart contracts to access reliable real-world information. It's a cross-chain data oracle platform that provides verified data from the outside world, such as weather, sports scores, random numbers, and financial data, to blockchain applications. Additionally, it facilitates the connection between APIs and smart contracts, ensuring a smooth transfer of data between off-chain and on-chain environments.

This functionality significantly enhances the capabilities of decentralized applications (DApps) by allowing them to integrate a wide range of real-world data into their operations. As a result, developers can create more versatile and responsive DApps, exploring new possibilities that were previously unattainable due to the limitations of accessing external data in a trustable manner.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

