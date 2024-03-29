Ethernity Chain (ERN) currently has a price of $6.37 and is up 7.67% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 459 with a market cap of $130.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $7.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 20.6M tokens out of a total supply of 30M tokens.
Ethernity Chain is a marketplace for authenticated non-fungible tokens (NFTs), specializing in digital art and trading card collections similar to Pokémon cards. The platform supports a range of artists and designers, offering their digital artworks and trading cards for sale. A notable aspect of Ethernity Chain is its commitment to social good; it organizes auctions where a part of the NFT sales proceeds is allocated to charities. Additionally, artists have the option to donate a portion of their earnings to a charity of their choosing. This setup not only provides a space for digital art transactions but also integrates charitable contributions into the process.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.