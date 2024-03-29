About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain Price Data

Ethernity Chain (ERN) currently has a price of $6.37 and is up 7.67% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 459 with a market cap of $130.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $7.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 20.6M tokens out of a total supply of 30M tokens.

Ethernity Chain is a marketplace for authenticated non-fungible tokens (NFTs), specializing in digital art and trading card collections similar to Pokémon cards. The platform supports a range of artists and designers, offering their digital artworks and trading cards for sale. A notable aspect of Ethernity Chain is its commitment to social good; it organizes auctions where a part of the NFT sales proceeds is allocated to charities. Additionally, artists have the option to donate a portion of their earnings to a charity of their choosing. This setup not only provides a space for digital art transactions but also integrates charitable contributions into the process.