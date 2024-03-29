About Ampleforth Governance

Ampleforth Governance (FORTH) currently has a price of €5.62 and is down -2.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 666 with a market cap of €59.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €3.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 10.6M tokens out of a total supply of 15.3M tokens.

FORTH is the governance token associated with the Ampleforth (AMPL) protocol. Holders of FORTH have the ability to participate in decision-making processes for the protocol by voting on proposals or delegating their voting power to others who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is a rebasing cryptocurrency. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.