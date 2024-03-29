Ampleforth Governance (FORTH) currently has a price of $6.11 and is down -1.11% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 666 with a market cap of $64.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $3.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 10.6M tokens out of a total supply of 15.3M tokens.
FORTH is the governance token associated with the Ampleforth (AMPL) protocol. Holders of FORTH have the ability to participate in decision-making processes for the protocol by voting on proposals or delegating their voting power to others who vote on their behalf.
AMPL is a rebasing cryptocurrency. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.
