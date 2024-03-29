About Orion

Orion Price Data

Orion (ORN) currently has a price of £1.77 and is down -0.28% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 604 with a market cap of £60.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £4.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 34.4M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Orion is a collection of decentralized finance (DeFi) trading tools that aggregates liquidity from both centralized and decentralized exchanges, allowing users to access the best available asset prices in real-time. It combines the features of a decentralized exchange (DEX) with the advantage of accessing global liquidity pools, providing a non-custodial platform where users maintain control over their funds. Orion aims to facilitate global financial empowerment by enabling people to manage their own financial assets efficiently.