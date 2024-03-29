Orion (ORN) currently has a price of £1.77 and is down -0.28% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 604 with a market cap of £60.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £4.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 34.4M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.
Orion is a collection of decentralized finance (DeFi) trading tools that aggregates liquidity from both centralized and decentralized exchanges, allowing users to access the best available asset prices in real-time. It combines the features of a decentralized exchange (DEX) with the advantage of accessing global liquidity pools, providing a non-custodial platform where users maintain control over their funds. Orion aims to facilitate global financial empowerment by enabling people to manage their own financial assets efficiently.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.