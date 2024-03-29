About AirSwap

AirSwap Price Data

AirSwap (AST) currently has a price of €0.17 and is down -1.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 917 with a market cap of €34.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €2.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 203.3M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.

AirSwap is presented as a peer-to-peer trading network for tokens, built on the Ethereum blockchain. It seeks to facilitate secure and straightforward transactions between parties without charging fees. The platform's goal is to enable seamless global trade by leveraging the Swap protocol. AirSwap currently offers three main products: Instant, for quick trades; Spaces, a platform for more tailored trading environments; and DexIndex, a tool for searching decentralized exchanges.