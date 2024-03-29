About Stafi

Stafi Price Data

Stafi (FIS) currently has a price of €0.78 and is down -5.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 482 with a market cap of €109.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €12.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 140.7M tokens out of a total supply of 140.7M tokens.

StaFi is a multi-chain LST protocol that unlocks the liquidity of staked assets.