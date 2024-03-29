Coin98 (C98) currently has a price of €0.38 and is down -0.33% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 298 with a market cap of €233.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €17.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 733.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Coin98 is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that provides users with the ability to engage in cross-chain swaps, staking, and yield farming activities. Its objective is to serve as a bridge for traditional finance (TradFi) users, facilitating their access to various DeFi services across multiple blockchains. To achieve this, Coin98 offers a comprehensive set of tools comprising the Coin98 Wallet for secure asset management, Coin98 Exchange for trading, and Space Gate, which acts as a cross-chain bridge to enable seamless transactions between different blockchains.

