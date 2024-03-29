About SWFTCOIN

SWFTCOIN Price Data

SWFTCOIN (SWFTC) currently has a price of ¥0.95 and is up 1.57% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 719 with a market cap of ¥8.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥833.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

SWFT Blockchain is a cross-chain swap aggregator for DEX/CEX, both on-chain and off-chain.