About SWFTCOIN

SWFTCOIN Price Data

SWFTCOIN (SWFTC) currently has a price of $0.0063 and is up 1.065% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 720 with a market cap of $56.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

SWFT Blockchain is a cross-chain swap aggregator for DEX/CEX, both on-chain and off-chain.