Planet Token (PLANET) currently has a price of $0.000093 and is down -5.79% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 596 with a market cap of $78.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $9.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 851.5B tokens out of a total supply of 1T tokens.

This platform focuses on tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWA) to integrate them into the web3 ecosystem, enabling yield generation from these assets. It aims for sustainable growth while bridging traditional assets with the digital blockchain space, offering a new avenue for investment and asset management in the web3 domain.

