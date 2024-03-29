IoTeX (IOTX) currently has a price of €0.069 and is down -3.012% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 148 with a market cap of €653.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €37.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9.4B tokens out of a total supply of 9.5B tokens.

IoTeX, which began as an open-source project in 2017, has developed into a decentralized platform focused on creating an open economy for machines. This ecosystem is designed to support interactions between humans and machines, ensuring trust, autonomy, and economic incentives that are thoughtfully structured.

Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

