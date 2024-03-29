AIOZ Network (AIOZ) currently has a price of €0.78 and is up 2.046% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 121 with a market cap of €837.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €9.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.1B tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

AIOZ Network operates as a decentralized network (DePIN) aimed at supporting Web3 functionalities, including artificial intelligence (AI), storage, and streaming services. It utilizes a global network of nodes to offer services like content storage, transcoding, and streaming, as well as facilitating decentralized AI computations. Users contribute to the network by sharing their computational resources and, in return, receive rewards for their contributions, promoting a secure and efficient decentralized digital media and AI processing ecosystem.

