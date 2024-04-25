aelf (ELF) currently has a price of ¥98.69 and is up 9.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 169 with a market cap of ¥71.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥3.5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 725.8M tokens out of a total supply of 992.1M tokens.

aelf is an open-source blockchain network that offers a structure comprising a main chain and multiple side chains. This architecture allows developers to deploy or run decentralized applications (DApps) on separate side chains, enabling them to operate independently for enhanced resource isolation. The network utilizes parallel processing and an AEDPoS (Authority Elected Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism to manage transactions efficiently. aelf also includes cross-chain communication features, ensuring secure interactions between the main chain and all side chains, as well as between the side chains themselves, facilitating interoperability.

