aelf (ELF) JPY Price

¥98.69
¥8.45 (9.36%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥71.2B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
725.8M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥3.5B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥293.58
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥97.3B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
992.1M
About aelf

aelf Price Data

aelf (ELF) currently has a price of ¥98.69 and is up 9.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 169 with a market cap of ¥71.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥3.5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 725.8M tokens out of a total supply of 992.1M tokens.

aelf is an open-source blockchain network that offers a structure comprising a main chain and multiple side chains. This architecture allows developers to deploy or run decentralized applications (DApps) on separate side chains, enabling them to operate independently for enhanced resource isolation. The network utilizes parallel processing and an AEDPoS (Authority Elected Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism to manage transactions efficiently. aelf also includes cross-chain communication features, ensuring secure interactions between the main chain and all side chains, as well as between the side chains themselves, facilitating interoperability.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

