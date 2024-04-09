About Saga

Saga Price Data

Saga (SAGA) currently has a price of €4.051 and is up 1.78% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 188 with a market cap of €364M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €304.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 90M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Saga is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to offer developers a scalable solution through the creation of "Chainlets." These are VM-agnostic, parallelized, and interoperable dedicated chains that enable applications to scale horizontally without limits. Each Chainlet functions as a miniature version of the Saga Mainnet, maintaining the same set of validators and security framework, thus ensuring that scalability does not compromise security or decentralization.