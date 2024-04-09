The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
All assets / Saga

Saga (SAGA) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥662.65
¥12.38 (1.90%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥59.5B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
90M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥49.9B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥1,153.68
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥661.5B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Saga

Saga Price Data

Saga (SAGA) currently has a price of ¥662.65 and is up 1.90% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 188 with a market cap of ¥59.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥49.9B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 90M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Saga is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to offer developers a scalable solution through the creation of "Chainlets." These are VM-agnostic, parallelized, and interoperable dedicated chains that enable applications to scale horizontally without limits. Each Chainlet functions as a miniature version of the Saga Mainnet, maintaining the same set of validators and security framework, thus ensuring that scalability does not compromise security or decentralization.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.


