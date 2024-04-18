About Brett

Brett Price Data

Brett (BRETT) currently has a price of ¥9.74 and is down -1.52% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 152 with a market cap of ¥82.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥3B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8.5B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Brett is the legendary character from Matt Furie’s Boys' club comic. The BRETT token is a memecoin on the Base blockchain, created as a fan tribute to the comic character.