All assets / Safe

Safe (SAFE) USD Price

$2.24
$0.0037 (0.17%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$960.6M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
427M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$26.9M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$3.56
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$2.2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Safe

Safe Price Data

Safe (SAFE) currently has a price of $2.24 and is up 0.17% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 98 with a market cap of $960.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $26.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 427M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Safe is a key component of web3, securing over $100 billion in assets. It features Safe{Core}, a comprehensive suite of account abstraction infrastructure, and the industry-standard multi-signature wallet, Safe{Wallet}. The project's goal is to transform every Ethereum account into a smart account, supporting various applications like AI, staking, gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and payments. This includes features such as gasless transactions, easy logins similar to face-ID, onramps, recovery options, and more. Safe's ecosystem includes over 200 projects, such as Gnosis Pay and Worldcoin, across more than 15 networks, all built on the Safe smart account standard.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

What is on-chain analysis in crypto?
beginner
MAY 18, 2024
What is SocialFi?
beginner
MAY 07, 2024
Gemini Earn to begin returning customers' crypto by end of month as court approves Genesis bankruptcy
May 18, 2024, 17:05PM EDT
The Funding: Inside the record VC rush to Bitcoin
May 18, 2024, 17:05PM EDT
Bitcoin ETF filings Q1 recap: 'Hot sauce’ investment adored by short-term traders, diverse investors
May 18, 2024, 17:05PM EDT
Match Chain Strengthens Leadership Team with Blockchain Veteran Tomasz Wojewoda as Chief Strategy Officer
May 18, 2024, 17:05PM EDT
Memecoins GME, Roaring Kitty spike even as GameStop's stock tumbles back to earth
May 18, 2024, 17:05PM EDT
Spot bitcoin ETF inflows in May have made up for April outflows: analyst
May 18, 2024, 17:05PM EDT
