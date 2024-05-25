The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Mines of Dalarnia

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.15
€0.0012 (0.81%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€87.5M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
584.2M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€7.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€5.53
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€119.9M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
800M
About Mines of Dalarnia

Mines of Dalarnia Price Data

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) currently has a price of €0.15 and is up 0.81% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 514 with a market cap of €87.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €7.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 584.2M tokens out of a total supply of 800M tokens.

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) is a game combining action-adventure elements with blockchain-based real estate. In this game, players engage in mining and collecting various in-game items, which can be used to enhance their characters' abilities and equipment. This progression system allows players to improve their ranking within the game. Additionally, players can search for rare artifacts, relics, and minerals, complete various quests, collaborate with others to combat monsters, and unlock rewards through their adventures.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€87.5M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
584.2M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€7.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€5.53
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€119.9M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
800M
Other assets
Dream Machine Token
Ergo
Verge
Badger DAO
Gelato
Huobi
StormX
Euler
QuarkChain
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Mines of Dalarnia = €0.15 Euro (Eur)
Buy DAR
Other assets
Dream Machine Token
Ergo
Verge
Badger DAO
Gelato
Huobi
StormX
Euler
QuarkChain
See more assets
Learn
What is implied volatility in bitcoin and ether options trading?
intermediate
MAY 22, 2024
What is Binance?
beginner
MAY 22, 2024
See More in learn
News
TON blockchain’s total value locked surpasses $300 million
May 27, 2024, 01:05AM EDT
Friend.tech price drops over 20% after co-founder Racer hints at leaving Base
May 27, 2024, 01:05AM EDT
Roman Storm's defense alleges prosecutorial overreach in Tornado Cash developer's final pretrial motions
May 27, 2024, 01:05AM EDT
Donald Trump pledges to free Ross Ulbricht, stop CBDCs, and support self custody in speech to Libertarian Convention
May 27, 2024, 01:05AM EDT
Donald Trump, once a Bitcoin skeptic, declares support for crypto in Truth Social post
May 27, 2024, 01:05AM EDT
TD Cowen says Ethereum ETFs clear the way for more crypto funds
May 27, 2024, 01:05AM EDT
See more news
websights