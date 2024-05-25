About Mines of Dalarnia

Mines of Dalarnia Price Data

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) currently has a price of €0.15 and is up 0.81% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 514 with a market cap of €87.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €7.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 584.2M tokens out of a total supply of 800M tokens.

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) is a game combining action-adventure elements with blockchain-based real estate. In this game, players engage in mining and collecting various in-game items, which can be used to enhance their characters' abilities and equipment. This progression system allows players to improve their ranking within the game. Additionally, players can search for rare artifacts, relics, and minerals, complete various quests, collaborate with others to combat monsters, and unlock rewards through their adventures.