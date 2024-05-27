MAGA Hat (MAGA) currently has a price of ¥0.079 and is down -13.50% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 317 with a market cap of ¥31.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥36B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 409.1B tokens out of a total supply of 413.3B tokens.

MAGA is a meme token inspired by Trump's iconic hat.

