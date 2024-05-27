About Notcoin

Notcoin Price Data

Notcoin (NOT) currently has a price of £0.0087 and is up 19.49% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 92 with a market cap of £885M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £905.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 102.7B tokens out of a total supply of 102.7B tokens.

Notcoin began as a popular Telegram game, engaging many users in web3 technology with its simple tap-to-earn mining feature.