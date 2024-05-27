Notcoin (NOT) currently has a price of ¥1.74 and is up 19.023% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 92 with a market cap of ¥176.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥180.9B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 102.7B tokens out of a total supply of 102.7B tokens.
Notcoin began as a popular Telegram game, engaging many users in web3 technology with its simple tap-to-earn mining feature.
