About Notcoin

Notcoin Price Data

Notcoin (NOT) currently has a price of ¥1.74 and is up 19.023% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 92 with a market cap of ¥176.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥180.9B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 102.7B tokens out of a total supply of 102.7B tokens.

Notcoin began as a popular Telegram game, engaging many users in web3 technology with its simple tap-to-earn mining feature.