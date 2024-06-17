About ZKsync

ZKsync Price Data

ZKsync (ZK) currently has a price of £0.16 and is down -16.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 99 with a market cap of £584.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £879.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.7B tokens out of a total supply of 21B tokens.

ZKsync is a network of blockchains designed to enhance Ethereum's scalability using advanced zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. Its aim is to improve Ethereum's throughput while maintaining the core principles of freedom, self-sovereignty, and decentralization at scale.

Its main product, zkSync Era, is a Layer 2 ZK rollup protocol that uses cryptographic validity proofs to enable scalable and low-cost transactions on Ethereum. This trustless protocol performs computations off-chain and stores most data off-chain. Transactions are bundled into batches, and a validity proof is generated for each batch.