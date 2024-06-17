ZKsync (ZK) currently has a price of ¥32.13 and is down -16.63% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 99 with a market cap of ¥117B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥176B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.7B tokens out of a total supply of 21B tokens.
ZKsync is a network of blockchains designed to enhance Ethereum's scalability using advanced zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. Its aim is to improve Ethereum's throughput while maintaining the core principles of freedom, self-sovereignty, and decentralization at scale.
Its main product, zkSync Era, is a Layer 2 ZK rollup protocol that uses cryptographic validity proofs to enable scalable and low-cost transactions on Ethereum. This trustless protocol performs computations off-chain and stores most data off-chain. Transactions are bundled into batches, and a validity proof is generated for each batch.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.