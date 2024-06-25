About LayerZero

LayerZero Price Data

LayerZero (ZRO) currently has a price of €2.88 and is down -16.87% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 169 with a market cap of €319M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €295.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 110M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

LayerZero is a protocol for cross-chain communication, allowing messages to be sent between different blockchain networks. It ensures messages are delivered accurately and reliably, with options for varying levels of trust. Essentially, LayerZero acts as a connector, enabling direct and trustless interaction between various blockchains.