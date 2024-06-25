The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
·
LayerZero

LayerZero (ZRO) EUR Price
€2.88

€2.88
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€319M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
110M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€295.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€4.47
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€2.9B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About LayerZero

LayerZero Price Data

LayerZero (ZRO) currently has a price of €2.88 and is down -16.87% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 169 with a market cap of €319M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €295.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 110M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

LayerZero is a protocol for cross-chain communication, allowing messages to be sent between different blockchain networks. It ensures messages are delivered accurately and reliably, with options for varying levels of trust. Essentially, LayerZero acts as a connector, enabling direct and trustless interaction between various blockchains.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

