LayerZero (ZRO) currently has a price of £2.45 and is down -16.046% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 169 with a market cap of £270.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £251.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 110M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

LayerZero is a protocol for cross-chain communication, allowing messages to be sent between different blockchain networks. It ensures messages are delivered accurately and reliably, with options for varying levels of trust. Essentially, LayerZero acts as a connector, enabling direct and trustless interaction between various blockchains.