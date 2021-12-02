Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Biconomy Price

0xf17...6cc6c2

Arbitrum One

0xa68...a8e74d

Biconomy (BICO) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.080
–£0.0089 (–10.01%)
bico Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£76.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
954.8M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£6.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£16.12
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£79.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B

About Biconomy

Biconomy Price Data

Biconomy (BICO) currently has a price of £0.080 and is down -10.0065% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 469 with a market cap of £76.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £6.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 954.8M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Biconomy is a blockchain infrastructure project that aims to simplify interactions with decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 services.


Biconomy Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Biconomy = £0.080 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy BICO

