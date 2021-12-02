Biconomy Price Data

Biconomy (BICO) currently has a price of ¥15.46 and is down -10.67% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 469 with a market cap of ¥14.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.3B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 954.8M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Biconomy is a blockchain infrastructure project that aims to simplify interactions with decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 services.